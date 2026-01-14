As it happened: Auckland Aces v Canterbury Kings Super Smash T20 cricket

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport

The Auckland Aces won the top-of-the-table T20 Super Smash game over the Canterbury Kings by nine wickets on Wednesday.

The Kings set the hosts a total of 133 to chase for victory at Eden Park Outer Oval.

Auckland batter Bevon Jacobs was chasing a record sixth consecutive half century but he didn’t get a chance to bat as the Aces opener Dale Phillips guided the team home with an unbeaten 55.

Former Black Cap Martin Guptill also smashed 39 runs off 15 balls as the Aces won with nearly half an innings to spare.

Earlier all five Aces bowlers used took at least one wicket each as they dismissed the Kings with the last ball of the innings.

The Aces are four points clear of the Kings and Northern Brave on the men’s Super Smash table.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand