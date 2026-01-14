New home consents rise, led by multi-unit homes – Building consents issued: November 2025 – Stats NZ news story and information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

There were 35,969 new homes consented in Aotearoa New Zealand in the year ended November 2025, up 7.0 percent compared with the year ended November 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“In the year to November 2025 multi-unit homes drove the increase in new homes consented,” economic indicators spokesperson Michelle Feyen said. “That’s reflected in the number of townhouses, flats, and units being consented.”

Of the multi-unit homes consented in the year ended November 2025, compared with the year ended November 2024, there were:

15,643 townhouses, flats, and units (up 9.6 percent)

2,647 apartments (up 49 percent)

1,291 retirement village units (down 26 percent).

