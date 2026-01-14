Employment indicators: November 2025 – Stats NZ information release

By
LiveNews Publisher
-
0
1

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Employment indicators: November 2025 – information release

14 January 2026

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the November 2025 month (compared with the October 2025 month) were:

  • all industries – up 0.3 percent (6,569 jobs) to 2.35 million filled jobs
  • primary industries – up 0.8 percent (890 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 0.1 percent (490 jobs)
  • service industries – up 0.2 percent (4,124 jobs).

Visit our website to read the full information release and to download CSV files:

MIL OSI

Previous articleDwelling and household estimates: December 2025 quarter – Stats NZ information release
Next articleNew home consents rise, led by multi-unit homes – Building consents issued: November 2025 – Stats NZ news story and information release

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR