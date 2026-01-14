Employment indicators: November 2025 – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Employment indicators: November 2025 – information release

14 January 2026

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the November 2025 month (compared with the October 2025 month) were:

all industries – up 0.3 percent (6,569 jobs) to 2.35 million filled jobs

primary industries – up 0.8 percent (890 jobs)

goods-producing industries – up 0.1 percent (490 jobs)

service industries – up 0.2 percent (4,124 jobs).

