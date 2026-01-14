Fatal crash, State Highway 36, Hamurana

Source: New Zealand Police

A young driver has died and his two passengers are in a serious condition in hospital after the car they were in crashed into an oncoming truck in Hamurana, north of Rotorua, yesterday.

Police received multiple calls from the public around 4:30pm on Tuesday, reporting that the driver of a silver Lexus was driving dangerously on State Highway 1 south from Cambridge. The car was seen cutting off multiple vehicles and travelling at speeds of more than 80kmh above the legal limit.

Police located the car near Tīrau and recognised it as a vehicle of interest following an aggravated robbery in Tauranga on Monday, says Inspector Phil Gillbanks, Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager.

“The manner of driving has been erratic and posed a significant risk to other road users. The vehicle’s movements were relayed to nearby units, allowing them to take positions ahead of the vehicle and prepare to deploy road spikes. The vehicle was spiked on Oturoa Road, near State Highway 36, and again on Hamurana Road about 5.30pm.

“On State Highway 36, Police found the Lexus had crashed into a truck and caught fire. Tragically the driver was deceased, and the two young passengers were trapped and seriously hurt.

“Members of the public and officers put themselves at significant risk to put the flames out and protect the car’s occupants from the fire. People ran to the scene with extinguishers and about 18 were used to put the fire out.

“Their actions were courageous and saved lives of the trapped passengers.”

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by ambulance staff. Several officers were also treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Inspector Gillbanks says a critical incident investigation is under way and the IPCA has been notified.

The Serious Crash Unit completed a scene examination last night and the road reopened about midnight.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI