‘Our food culture wasn’t destroyed, it was buried’

Source: Radio New Zealand

A collective of chefs is working to revive classical Māori cooking knowledge and reconnect Māori to traditional sources of kai.

That includes teaching people to forage for edible native plants including the spicy horopito, fragrant tarata or lemonwood, and kawakawa with its range of culinary and medicinal uses, as well as using traditional cooking techniques such as tīpoti, a type of basket for cooked food.

For chef Joe Mcleod reconnecting people to their classical kai Māori culture and the native flora and fauna that underpins it, happens “one chef at a time”.

