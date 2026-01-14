‘A tragedy’: Road worker dies after being hit by vehicle

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

A WorkSafe investigation is underway following the death of a road worker who was struck by a vehicle in the central North Island.

Emergency services responded to the fatal crash on the Taihape-Napier Road shortly after 11.20am on Tuesday.

Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, who died at the scene. They said the driver was also injured.

WorkSafe has since launched an investigation.

“WorkSafe and police are jointly investigating the circumstances of a road worker’s death yesterday at Ngamahanga in Hawke’s Bay,” a spokesperson said.

Rangitīkei district mayor Andy Watson said council contractors were carrying out work in the area.

He said he was unable to confirm the details of what happened but said his heart went out to the road worker’s family.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy and the circumstances are such that somebody doesn’t go home to their loved ones.”

