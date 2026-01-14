UFC: Israel Adesanya to return against Joe Pyfer in UFC Seattle fight night main event

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport

After more than a year out of action, Israel Adesanya will make his return to the UFC Octagon when he takes on number 15-ranked Joe Pyfer in Seattle.

‘The Last Stylebender’ – currently ranked at number 6 – will be seeking his first win since his epic knockout of Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in 2023.

The Kiwi mixed martial artist’s last fight, against Nassourdine Imavov in February last year, ended in a second-round TKO.

Just 30 seconds in, Imavov cracked 36-year-old Adesanya on the chin, and then followed up with a clean left uppercut and a barrage on the ground to decisively finish the former champion.

Adesanya appeared to have taken a glancing blow to the groin and temporarily paused, before waving off the referee.

Immediately after the resumption, ‘the Sniper’ fired his shot and in an instant, it looked as though one of the greatest UFC careers was over.

Pyfer, an alumnus of Dana White’s 2022 Contender Series, will be hoping this fight is what allows him to break into the middleweight division’s elite.

The 29-year-old has a 6-1 record in the UFC – his only loss a unanimous decision defeat to Jack Hermansson.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer takes place on March 29 NZT at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

