Police release CCTV images in Arrowtown coward-punch probe

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police / supplied

Police investigating a coward-punch assault in Arrowtown last month are asking for the public’s help to track down a member of a wedding party.

The assault happened outside the Fork and Tap bar on 21 December.

Police said the punch was served to an unsuspecting victim and was not the result of a fight.

The man sought had been at the Arrowtown Bowls Club earlier in the day, and he was part of a wedding party for ‘Abi and Rob’.

Despite releasing CCTV images of the man last week, police said they had been unable to clearly identify him so far.

The man may be able to assist with enquiries, police said.

Police / supplied

Police / supplied

Police urged anyone who recognised the man to contact 105 or Crimestoppers, citing file number 251224/4386.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand