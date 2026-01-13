Large Hawke’s Bay bush fire contained

Source: Radio New Zealand

A large fire that burned through 22 hectares of pine forest and native bush in Hawke’s Bay is thought to be contained.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said fire crews left the Te Haroto site overnight and returned on Tuesday morning to assist forestry contractors.

Pan Pac, the forestry company that manages the majority of the land, said the fire had been contained by Monday morning.

Around 40 people were working to locate and extinguish hotspots on Tuesday, a Pan Pac spokesperson said.

“If weather conditions allow, a thermal drone will be used to assess the area tonight. There is a low chance of a flare-up given ground and weather conditions on site.”

“At this stage, we are not sure what caused the fire. FENZ had a fire investigator at the site this morning who will review the scene and determine the cause.”

They said the area of the fire zone that affected their property was around 16 hectares, with actual crop damage likely to be less than that.

The forest area was a second rotation forest that had been replanted in 2013 and fully pruned, they said.

The forestry company had closed its forests for recreation, hunting and operations over the weekend due to the forecast weather conditions.

The spokesperson said Pan Pac wanted to thank the FENZ staff and volunteers and Pan Pac staff and contractors who responded to the fire under extreme weather conditions on Sunday.

“Pan Pac was able to work closely with FENZ and their teams to provide a rapid and effective response with water points nearby, along with trained and experienced staff and contractors and supporting firefighting equipment.”

