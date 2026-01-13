Police concerned with increase in nitrous oxide use while driving

Source: New Zealand Police

Bay of Plenty Police are seeing a concerning increase of nitrous oxide use while driving.

Police are aware of some people illegitimately using small sliver cannisters while driving, putting all road users at significant risk.

Inhaling nitrous oxide can cause euphoria and dissociation, among other side effects. Whilst these effects are generally short term, they seriously impact a person’s capability to drive and make cognitive decisions.

At 3pm on Wednesday 7 January, a Rotorua driver was stopped after a member of the public observed the driver inhaling from a balloon on Te Ngae Road.

The vehicle was followed and stopped by police shortly after. The 18-year-old driver has been charged with dangerous driving and was forbidden to drive.

Inspector Phil Gillbanks, Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager, says it’s extremely concerning behaviour.

“The effects might be temporary, but there is no margin for error when you’re driving tonnes of metal around. If you black out while you’re driving then you’re likely to kill or maim yourself, your passengers, or some other innocent person – why would you want to take that risk?

“Nitrous oxide, or any drugs or alcohol have no place in your system if you’re driving. Police are investigating a number of serious crashes – including fatal crashes on behalf of the Coroner – across New Zealand where huffing nitrous oxide, or ‘nangs’ is a potential contributor, including in the Bay of Plenty.”

In just October last year there was widespread publicity about a number of avoidable deaths as a result of young people driving while significantly impaired by nitrous oxide.

You can find out more about nitrous oxide and its effects here.

“If you see someone inhaling from balloons or similar items while driving, call 111 immediately.

“You could save a life,” says Inspector Gillbanks.

“If you have any information concerning the illegal sale of nitrous oxide, or anywhere this is being sold for other than its intended purpose, please notify Police via our 105 service.”

If you’re concerned about your own drinking or drug taking, you can reach out to the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or text 8681.

