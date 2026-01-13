Motorists urged to avoid Auckland’s south-western motorway after truck fire

By
MIL OSI
-
0
5

Source: Radio New Zealand

A rubbish truck blaze on an Auckland’s south-western motorway has forced two lanes to close.

Police said the truck spilled its load near the Lambie Drive off-ramp onto the motorway after it caught fire.

The two left lanes have been shut down, as well as the off-ramp itself.

The truck driver dumped his load which was on fire. Supplied / Checkpoint Watch Auckland

Smoke is also affecting visibility in the area.

The lanes are set to be closed for some time while debris is cleared.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articlePolice concerned with increase in nitrous oxide use while driving
Next articleManage My Health fallout: Will other medical platforms boost security?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR