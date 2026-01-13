Motorists urged to avoid Auckland’s south-western motorway after truck fire

Source: Radio New Zealand

A rubbish truck blaze on an Auckland’s south-western motorway has forced two lanes to close.

Police said the truck spilled its load near the Lambie Drive off-ramp onto the motorway after it caught fire.

The two left lanes have been shut down, as well as the off-ramp itself.

Supplied / Checkpoint Watch Auckland

Smoke is also affecting visibility in the area.

The lanes are set to be closed for some time while debris is cleared.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

SH20 LAMBIE DR NORTHBOUND – FIRE – 2:36PM, JAN 13 Due to a fire after Lambie Dr, the left two Northbound lanes are blocked and the Lambie Dr off-ramp is closed. Follow directions of emergency services. ^JS pic.twitter.com/3xkc00U1Jr — NZ Transport Agency – Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) January 13, 2026

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand