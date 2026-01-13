One dead after Christchurch apartment fire

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

One person has died after a house fire in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to an apartment on Korimako Lane just after 4pm on Tuesday after reports of a fire alarm sounding and the smell of smoke.

Police said one person was transported to hospital in critical condition, where they died.

Four crews responded and the blaze was contained at 4:35pm.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the blaze are ongoing.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand