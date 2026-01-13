Information sought following aggravated robberies

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing to the public for information following a spate of robberies in the Hutt Valley.

About 1.30am on Saturday 10 January, Police were notified of an incident at a bar in King Street, Upper Hutt.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd, of Hutt Valley Police, says two people brandishing weapons approached bar staff.

“Thankfully, staff were uninjured, but this incident was understandably unsettling for everyone involved.

“After making various demands the offenders fled in a vehicle belonging to a staff member. The vehicle was found abandoned on Sinclair Street in Upper Hutt.

“We are now appealing to anyone who witnessed anything in these areas at the time to please contact Police.”

Police are keen for any footage that shows the movement of people or vehicles near King and Sinclair Streets between 11pm on Friday 9 January and 2.30 am on Saturday 10 January.

One man was wearing a black beanie, a dark coloured sweatshirt and long pants, and had a blue cloth over his entire face.

Another man wore a beanie, a ‘Nike Academy’ sweatshirt with distinctive white stripes and dark coloured long pants. He also wore a cloth over his face.

“We are making use of some CCTV footage and would appreciate any further information or accounts.”

Since 10 December, 2025 a total of three Hutt Valley bars have been targeted in similar ways where an offender, or offenders, have used various weapons and demanded money and other items.

The other aggravated robberies include a bar in Evans Street Stokes Valley about 10pm on Thursday 1 January, and a bar in Ward Street Upper Hutt just after midnight on Wednesday 10 December 2025.

Detective Senior Sergeant Todd says inquiries are continuing to ascertain if these robberies are linked.

“There are some similarities and the investigation team is working to establish if these have all been committed by the same offender or offenders.”

Police will be contacting bar owners in the Hutt Valley and wider Wellington District this week to offer support and talk to them around staff safety procedures. Police advise that if anyone is confronted by a person with a weapon to remain calm and to do what is required to avoid an unnecessary escalation.

If you recognise anyone in these images, or have CCTV images, footage or information, please contact Police at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260110/6662, or make a report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

