Ardie Savea sports nasty eye injury

Source: Radio New Zealand

All Black Ardie Savea has suffered a gruesome eye injury playing in Japan.

The superstar flanker posted a video on TikTok which shows several stitches and heavy bruising above his right eye.

Savea has a history of eye issues.

During the 2019 Rugby World Cup, he experimented with protective goggles due to deteriorating vision in his left eye.

He said the move was to avoid incident with his remaining good eye, however the goggles were abandoned after one game.

He spoke to RNZ in 2019 about having poor vision in his left eye.

“Everything’s kind of blurry. I’ve got my little girl and hopefully future kids and a bigger family, so I want to be able to see. I’m just thinking of the bigger picture and trying to protect my eyes.”

Savea sustained the injury during the Kobe Steelers’ 22-20 win over Tokyo Sungoliath.

Savea set up the match winner for Kobe with a superb offload for Kazuma Ueda to score the corner.

Former All Black Brodie Retalick also got on the scoresheet for Kobe.

