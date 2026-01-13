Heavy traffic on Auckland’s south-western motorway after truck fire

Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland’s south-western motorway has reopened after a truck load of rubbish caught fire before it was spilled onto the road.

The blaze and debris initially closed two lanes and filled the area with smoke.

Both lanes near Lambie Drive have reopened and the debris cleared.

Supplied / Checkpoint Watch Auckland

The Lambie Drive off-ramp, which was earlier closed, is also now open again.

The NZ Transport Agency earlier said traffic was heavy and motorists should expect delays.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

SH20 LAMBIE DR NORTHBOUND – FIRE – UPDATE 3:39PM Lambie Dr off-ramp is now open. Expect delays as traffic remains heavy in the area. ^JS https://t.co/wjV6j4MnNF — NZ Transport Agency – Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) January 13, 2026

