Flight bound for Vancouver loops back to Auckland Airport

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / FlightRadar24

A flight bound for Vancouver returned to Auckland International Airport shortly after takeoff.

The AC40 flight was due to depart Auckland at 2pm on Tuesday, but it didn’t leave until 2.51pm.

According to Flight Aware, it landed back where it started at 4.02pm.

Were you on the flight? Email iwitness@rnz.co.nz

According to FlightRadar24, the average flight time is 12-and-a-half hours.

Air Canada has been contacted for comment.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand