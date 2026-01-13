Search for missing Christchurch woman Terri Baker

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police / SUPPLIED

There are great concerns for a Christchurch woman who went missing in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police have asked the public to help find Terri Baker, 32, who was reported missing from a premises on Hereford St at 4.30am.

A police spokesperson said both police and Baker’s family had great concerns for her welfare and wanted to find her as soon as possible.

Anyone who has seen Baker or who had information would could help find her should call 111 and reference file number: 260113/7499.

