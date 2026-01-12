Million-dollar Golden Globes’ gift bag includes luxury New Zealand lodge stays

Source: Radio New Zealand

Winners and presenters at this year’s Golden Globes — the first major awards show of the year and a key indicator of Oscar frontrunners — will be handed a gift bag worth nearly US$1 million (NZ$1.75m).

Packed inside an Atlas-branded duffle are 35 luxury items and experiences, though not every recipient will take home every prize. Among the most extravagant offerings are nine ultra-rare bottles of French wine (available to one person only), two tickets to a lavish Jubilee event at the Liber Pater estate in Bordeaux (also for one person), and gold-infused shampoo and conditioner for three recipients.

Travel dominates the haul, with 18 global getaways on offer — including 21 tickets to two high-end New Zealand lodges.

One lucky recipient will receive a six-night stay valued at $31,307 across Canterbury’s Flockhill, Queenstown’s ROKI and Wānaka‘s Minaret. Another 20 recipients will each enjoy a four-night stay at Wharekauhau Country Estate, a 90-minute drive from Wellington, complete with a private winemaker dinner, valued at $14,450 per stay.

The gifts are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing celebrities to pick and choose. Potential recipients include nominees such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Cynthia Erivo, George Clooney, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts and Timothée Chalamet.

“I just do my farm tour the same way I always would do it. And, yeah, sometimes you do see guests walking past the yards and things like that and they’ll have security with them.

“It doesn’t change my day, really, you just carry on.”

Last year, Wharekauhau was also awarded two Michelin Keys, part of an international rating system recognising the world’s most exceptional hotels.

