Further appeal in Christmas Day firearms incident in Hornby

Attributable to Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan:

Police continue to investigate a firearms incident in Christchurch on Christmas Day and are appealing for further information from the public.

Police received calls shortly after 6:30pm on 25 December reporting a male being chased by others in Hornby, one with a firearm in their possession.

A person was discovered in hospital with a suspected gunshot wound, which was not life-threatening.

A 19-year-old man already before the courts is due to reappear in Christchurch District Court on 14 January on different charges than previously – which now include presenting a firearm, among other charges.

As part of our ongoing enquiries, Police are appealing for further witnesses to what happened in the Springs Road and Aymes Road area, to come forward.

In particular, we’re seeking anyone who may have dash cam footage from around the time period, who has not yet been spoken to by Police, to get in touch.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and reference file number 251225/8572.

