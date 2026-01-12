Firearms Safety Authority executive director Angela Brazier retires following McSkimming report

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Anneke Smith

The executive director of the Firearms Safety Authority is retiring two months after the police watchdog’s scathing report into how police handled allegations of sexual offending by former deputy commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

RNZ earlier revealed the identities of some of the senior leaders referred to in the IPCA’s 135-page report.

Among them is Ms G, who RNZ understands is Angela Brazier, the executive director of the Firearms Safety Authority (FSA).

A lawyer for Brazier earlier said she was challenging the IPCA’s findings in relation to her.

The lawyer earlier said Brazier was on “pre-planned leave”.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

However, on Monday, RNZ was informed Brazier was leaving her role.

RNZ then approached police for comment.

A memo to staff from Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson, seen by RNZ, said Brazier had announced she was retiring from her position.

“Angela is the founding director of the FSA since it was established in 2021, launching New Zealand’s first digital firearms registry.

“During her 22-year policing career she has held a variety of roles across operations, strategy, transformation and partnerships, as well as corporate services manager for the Royal New Zealand Police College.”

Brazier will retire in April.

In response to questions from RNZ, police sent a copy of the same statement given to staff.

Following the IPCA’s report former police commissioner Andrew Coster resigned as chief executive of the Social Investment Agency and former deputy commissioner Chris de Wattignar, quit as the Upper North head of aviation security at the Civil Aviation Authority.

Former deputy commissioner Tania Kura and former assistant commissioner Paul Basham both retired ahead of the report being released.

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Inadequate disclosure

The IPCA said Brazier told them she had known McSkimming for about 20 years.

When the Public Service Commission approached her for a reference check on McSkimming in the appointment process for interim commissioner in October last year she knew McSkimming had an affair, that he was being “harassed” with emails from the woman and that Kura had informed McSkimming that she had to investigate him as part of the police response.

However, Brazier told the PSC she had nothing relevant to disclose. She told the IPCA she did not think her knowledge was relevant to PSC’s question.

“Ms G’s disclosure was inadequate in light of her knowledge at the time,” the IPCA said.

RNZ earlier approached police for comment in relation to Brazier.

A lawyer acting for Brazier then emailed RNZ.

“I am requesting you cease and desist name publication and confirm that this will be done or in the event you still intend to proceed pause until we have been able to file a non-publication application with the High Court. Angela is challenging the ICPA findings in respect of her.”

RNZ earlier revealed a “health check” of the police agency had begun following concerns over its workplace culture, including intimate relationships as well as financial practices.

The review came after an “internal employment process” at the firearms regulator which was established following the Christchurch mosque attacks in 2019.

Police’s chief assurance officer Mike Webb earlier told RNZ the health check of the FSA was completed in October.

“It sought to identify whether disciplines around corporate hygiene and internal controls are widely understood and consistently applied in the FSA,” Webb said.

“The FSA was found to have operated in accordance with police policies in almost all cases sampled from December 2022 to June 2025 and the review identified a number of strengths in its corporate practices and controls.”

The review also made recommendations to “support improved police policy and practice”.

Three recommendations related to the FSA and 19 relate to wider police.

“Of note, the health check report highlighted some operational and governance risks for FSA and police in the areas of financial oversight, lack of specificity in the sensitive expenditure policy at the time, and conflict-of-interest management across wider police.”

Webb said Brazier had accepted the findings and recommendations in the report and “acknowledged there is always opportunity for improvement”.

The report was considered by the police’s senior leadership team (SLT) in late October, as well as the independent Assurance and Risk Committee in mid-November.

“The police SLT endorsed action to address the report’s non-FSA-specific recommendations, as well as tracking work on the recommendations.

“Several recommendations have already been actioned – for example, making updates to the sensitive expenditure policy, which are due to take effect from 1 December 2025.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand