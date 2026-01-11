SH73 closed by flooding between Canterbury, West Coast

Source: Radio New Zealand

MetService

Flooding has closed the key road link between Canterbury and the West Coast, as a fierce thunderstorm swept over the region this afternoon.

State Highway 73 between Otira and Arthur’s Pass was closed at about 4.30pm.

Contractors also worked to clear a large mudslide blocking both lanes further east on SH73.

Earlier in the day, Canterbury was under a strong wind warning, which brought down trees, partially blocking the road.

NZTA said road users should avoid the area or delay their journey, if possible.

More rain was expected for the West Coast, with an orange heavy rain warning in place until 9pm Sunday for the ranges.

A heavy rain warning was also in place for the Westland District about and north of Haast.

On the West Coast, winds and heavy rain also brought down trees onto State Highway 6 and caused surface flooding.

Grey and the Buller Ranges are under an orange heavy rain warning until 1am Monday.

