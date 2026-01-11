Iranian Kiwis concerned for family overseas amid deadly protests

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP/SUPPLIED

Iranian New Zealanders hold grave concerns for their family members, amid a deadly crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran.

Reports from Teheran suggest security forces have killed or injured hundreds over the past three days, as unrest spreads nationwide.

Forough Amin from Iranian Women in NZ said the regime had shut down landlines, mobile networks and internet access.

She said families abroad were cut off, relying instead on scattered footage shared via Starlink satellite connections.

Amin said New Zealand should follow Australia’s lead and expel the Iranian ambassador.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand