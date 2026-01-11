NZ Breakers bounce back with gritty win over ANBL champions Illawarra Hawks

Source: Radio New Zealand

Blake Armstrong / PHOTOSPORT

Forty-eight hours after their worst display of the Australian NBL season, the NZ Breakers have regrouped for a gritty 101-96 win over defending champions Illawarra Hawks in Sydney.

American point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright led all scorers with 23 points, while Tall Blacks forward Sam Mennenga had 21, as the Auckland-based team secured their ninth win of the season to keep their playoff hopes alive, closing to within 2.5 games of the sixth-placed Tasmania Jackjumpers.

On Friday, the Breakers were embarrassed 103-62 at home by Sydney Kings, with coach Petteri Koponen under pressure to re-engage his players.

They led through the first and second quarters, enjoying a 49-43 advantage at halftime, before building a 15-point lead midway through the third period.

The Hawks piled on 11 straight points to close the deficit, but the Breakers still led by five heading into the final stanza and held off their rivals down the stretch.

Mennenga left the door ajar with a pair of free-throw misses, but Cartwright converted from long range and added two free-throws.

Down by three with six seconds remaining, Illawarra guard Tyler Harvey committed a costly backcourt turnover that gave the visitors a chance to pad their advantage.

Jackson-Cartwright supplemented his scoring feats with eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals, while American forward Izaiah Brockington had 20 points, American centre Rob Baker slotted four three-pointers among his 17 points and Mexican teenager Karim Lopez grabbed five steals, along with his 16 points and six assists.

Another American, Quentin Peterson, led the Hawks with 22 points, but his team committed 19 turnovers and sent the Breakers to the line for twice as many free-throw attempts (28).

The Breakers visit the Cairns Taipans next Saturday.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand