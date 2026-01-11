Police urge water safety in summer

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are urging anyone going near waters, no matter how strong at swimming, to take basic precautions to keep themselves safe.

Inspector Andrea McBeth, Area Commander for Hamilton City, says that each year Police see tragic outcomes in and around water.

“If you’re heading out to enjoy the water, be prepared. Water can be unforgiving. We want to have everyone come home safe and well to their whānau.

“Waters around our country have strong and deep currents, that are changeable and unpredictable. If you’re not a strong swimmer with a life jacket, stay where your feet touch the ground and take extra precautions.

“Be aware of your capabilities in the water, and understand it might not be the same as your mate’s. Don’t go in the water if you’re not comfortable,” says Inspector McBeth.

Not only does Inspector McBeth urge safety for swimmers, she also highlights the importance if you’re going boating or fishing.

Nearly half of water fatalities are from accidental falls into the water, highlighting the importance of life jackets, and swimming and floating skills.

When on a boat, always wear a lifejacket and have a waterproof bag to put your phone into to put inside your lifejacket, so it is always with you.

Everyone needs a plan in place for how they’re going to stay safe in case things go wrong. Remember these points when heading out to the water:

Actively supervise tamariki in and around the water. Things can change in an instant.

Know what your capabilities are. Even if you are a strong swimmer, that might not help you if you are swimming in a dangerous spot.

Know the environment, is it safe to swim? Dangers exist in every river and at the beach and it is important to know where they are.

If swimming at the beach, swim between the flags, they are there to keep you safe. Watch out for rips and strong currents in the water.

Always check weather and tide conditions before heading out.

When swimming, diving or boating, avoid alcohol and drugs. Alcohol, drugs and water can be a dangerous mix.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will come back – this can be crucial information for us to locate you.

If there is a water-related emergency, always call 111 immediately.

