Source: Radio New Zealand

The Hillsborough Holden Museum in New Plymouth has dozens of classics from the original family car the Holden 48-215 through to the muscly, Monaros of the 1970s.

“Ever since I was a young lad, Holdens were my passion. We started off with one, bought another, bought another, and now we’ve ended up with 50 in the museum,” Fabish told RNZ’s Summer Times .

“It’s a car that was manufactured in Australia, for Australia and New Zealand. They’re a beautiful family car. Ever since 1948 when the first one was built, you just fell in love with them,” he says.

He was saddened by the decision to cease manufacture almost ten years’ ago, he says.

“I think everybody that owned a Holden at the time were devastated about them closing, because, they just bought out one of the last models, the Gen F, and it was an absolutely beautiful family car. And then they turned around and no more.

“So, it was hard to comprehend that they could stop manufacturing a vehicle like that.”

Every vehicle in museum is in working order, he says.

“You can hop in and start it. Everything’s pristine, shiny, kept nice and clean for the public to view.”

One of his favourites in the collection is a classic 1980s Holden ute fully restored and repowered along with the GTSR W1.

“The fastest manufacturing car that come out of Australia. It’s the last model they brought out from HSV [Holden Special Vehicles] developing 636 horsepower, and it’s got most up-to-date technology in it, so it’s pretty cool.”

Fabish says he’s always on the lookout for generous donations to his citadel to all things Holden.

“An HT Monaro would be nice sitting in there. XU-1 Torana would be nice to have in there. We have had them in there before for a short time, but at the moment we’ve got no more room to take any loan cars.

“If anybody would like to donate something to the museum, hey, we will make room.”

The Hillsborough Holden Museum is open every weekend and public holidays 10am till 4pm and is open during the school holidays through to 26 January.

