Sir Tim Shadbolt’s Invercargill funeral service details revealed

A public funeral service to celebrate the life of Sir Tim Shadbolt will be held in Invercargill next Friday.

The former Waitematā and Invercargill mayor died on Thursday, aged 78.

He was made a Knight Companion of New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2019 New Year’s Honours List.

A torrent of tributes have been paid since his death, with former Prime Minister Helen Clark describing Shadbolt as one of the characters of their generation.

Lifelong friend Gary McCormick said Sir Tim had a landmark smile and a personality to match it.

The funeral service would be held at Invercargill’s Civic Theatre from 2pm Friday, 16 January. It would be livestreamed on the Invercargill City Council YouTube account and his tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.

Partner Asha Dutt said he was the cornerstone of their family, who promoted Invercargill for decades and was a champion for the underdog.

“Tim was a kind-hearted man, who cared deeply about the people around him,” she said.

A private celebration of Sir Tim and interment at Invercargill’s Eastern Cemetery would be held after the service.

