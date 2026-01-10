Search on for inaugural women’s national Scrabble champion

Source: Radio New Zealand

Surendran MP

Scrabble players have flocked to Auckland for the inaugural women’s Scrabble championship, starting Saturday.

Twenty avid Scrabble players will compete for the chance to be crowned as the country’s first ever women’s champ.

Tournament director Jenny Litchfield said the competition was a chance for female players to be recognised.

“We have some very good players – strong women players, who represent New Zealand at an international level,” she said. “They’re not actually being visible in the ranks, the top 10, top 20 ranks in the same way that men are, and yet these women are quite capable of actually playing at a high level.”

The tournament aimed to celebrate the women in the country who play competitive Scrabble, said Litchfield, who invites people to come and watch the tournament.

“So often, it’s the game we’ve played over the kitchen table or you’ve played with your grandma,” she said. “Well, those days still exist, but also too, the digital platforms and media are changing the ways in which younger people would actually view Scrabble.”

The second day of the tournament would be livestreamed, which was something new, with expert commentry also provided.

Litchfield said the tournament would be the first of many.

“We’re starting small, but dreaming big.”

She said there was a strong community of competitive Scrabble players.

The tournament will be held at the Mt Albert Bridge Club in Councillors Drive over Saturday and Sunday.

