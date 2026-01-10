Breakers embarrassed on home court

Source: Radio New Zealand

www.photosport.nz

The Breakers have been destroyed by the Sydney Kings in their latest NBL game.

The Auckland side went down by 41 points, their fifth loss in their last six games.

The Kings were without two of their key players but it didn’t matter as the Breakers were embarrassed on their home court in a 103-62 loss.

The Breakers are eighth on the table with an eight win and 15 loss record and while mathematically they could still make the play-offs this result suggests otherwise.

The Breakers were behind by just six points after the first quarter, but in the second they managed to score just four points while giving up seven turnovers.

Coach Petteri Koponen was blunt with his reaction afterwards.

“First of all we have to say sorry and apologise to the fans how we looked.

“I think the first time this season we were not competitive and we could not find the solutions.

“We couldn’t make shots and we let it also affect us on the defensive end and it got ugly.”

The fourth placed Kings played the game without Xavier Cooks and Bul Kuol.

Karim Lopez top scored for the Breakers with 11 points.

The Breakers have a quick turnaround with a game against the Hawks in Illawarra on Sunday.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand