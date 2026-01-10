Mandy Boyd becomes only third woman to win 10 national titles

Source: Radio New Zealand

Christchurch bowler Mandy Boyd has joined an exclusive club, winning the women’s singles at the National Lawn Bowls Championship to claim her 10th national title.

Competing on her home turf of Elmwood Park, Boyd proved too strong for Leanne Poulson of Takapuna, winning 21-16 in a final that went down to the wire.

The victory marks Boyd’s first national singles title and caps off a stellar week in which she also won the women’s pairs alongside Kirsten Edwards.

The 34-year-old now boasts 10 national titles, made up of one singles, three pairs, and six fours titles.

“I’ve lost two national singles finals in the past so it’s nice to finally win one,” Boyd said.

“To find some form in the singles has been awesome, it’s been a great week and it’s an amazing way to get to title number ten.”

The win means Boyd joins Millie Khan and Cis Winstanley as one of only three Kiwi women to win 10 or more national titles.

The final of the men’s pairs brothers Ethan and Hamish Kelleher (Halswell) beat Gary Lawson (Elmwood Park) and Tony Grantham (Mt Albert) 15-14.

Darron Wolland (Balcutha) beat Jono Radka (Papanui) 21-2 in the Open Disability Singles.

