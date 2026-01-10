Black Cap debutant overcome by cricket-mad India

Source: Radio New Zealand

Central Districts bowler Jayden Lennox admits to a sensory overload after arriving in India with hopes of playing his first full international for New Zealand.

The left arm spinner is a part of the Black Caps ODI squad that opens their three match series against India in Vadodara on Sunday night.

Thirty-one-old Lennox, who debuted for Central in 2021, said arriving in cricket-mad India was something special.

“Getting in at 2am and there being people outside the hotel waiting for your arrival is pretty intimidating when you come from Hawke’s Bay where there are not many people around ever,” Lennox said.

“So I suppose it has been a frenetic entry to the international scene and seeing how frantic the whole thing is is quite an overload for the senses.”

Lennox has been on New Zealand Cricket’s radar for a couple of years and played for New Zealand A last year.

He is hoping to get some game time in a country that is known for its slow bowling conditions.

“For someone like me that is passionate about spin bowling to come to India and potentially debut is exciting.

“This sits at the top of the ledger for venues to come to and being fully immersed in a place like this is special.

“The general buzz of cricket in India is something special to be a part of.” he said.

Lennox said the main focus for him so far had been to back what he does and what has made him successful.

He said his game plan is simple.

“My success has come from consistently putting performances on the park, not necessarily continuous match-winning performances but contributing throughout seasons and working towards winning trophies. That’s what I pride myself on.”

If selected to play Lennox will take the field at the new Baroda Cricket Stadium in front of a sell-out 40,000 fans.

“Knowing that everything single seat is going to have someone sitting in it yelling at you is pretty daunting.

“But that is the part of the experience of being here living the atmosphere and getting the chance to have a crack in front of 40,000 people.”

Following the ODI series the Black Caps and India will play five T20 internationals before the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India in February.

Blacks Caps ODI schedule in India

1st ODI 9pm Sunday 11 Jan, Vadodara

2nd ODI 9pm Wednesday 14 Jan, Rajkot

3rd ODI 9pm Sunday 18 Jan, Indore

