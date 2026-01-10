Auckland FC go clear at the top after an impressive win

Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland FC have gone clear at the top of the A-League after an impressive win across the Tasman.

Auckland overpowered Brisbane Roar in a 2-0 win at Suncorp Stadium, extending their lead to five points.

It was an impressive result for Auckland who had picked up just one point in their last two games.

The visitors had numerous goal scoring opportunities during the game.

Sam Cosgrove and Lachlan Brook both brought their personal goal tallies for the season to five, sharing the lead at the top of the golden boot standings with five other players.

English striker Cosgrove scrambled home the ball from a corner after just six minutes, while Australian winger Brook curled in a superb strike from the edge of the box after 72 minutes.

The loss was Brisbane’s third in a row, a run in which they have not scored a goal.

Auckland FC coach Steve Corica felt they could have done better in the first half, but overall was happy with his side’s performance.

“The good thing tonight is that we got the second goal which put the nail in the coffin.

“I think we could have won that by even three or four as we had a couple of other chances that we probably could have done better with.”

Corica was also pleased that they kept a clean sheet and are still unbeaten at home.

Auckland’s next game is next Friday night away to Melbourne City.

