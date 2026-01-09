Watch: Large fire engulfs building in Auckland’s Pakuranga

Source: Radio New Zealand

A building in Pakuranga has been completely destroyed by fire and a person seriously hurt, with flames leaping from the roof, a local business owner says.

The fire broke out shortly after midday and firefighters, ambulance and police are at the scene. It was also in the midst of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) strike. Members of the union had stopped work for an hour between 12pm and 1pm.

One person, in serious condition, had been taken to Middlemore Hospital, St John said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand deputy national commander Megan Stiffler said volunteer crews from Beachlands, Clevedon, Laingholm and Waitākere were at the scene along with senior officers, with further volunteer crews on the way.

“Due to the location, it took 30 minutes for the nearest volunteer crews to travel to the incident. The nearest career station is Mount Wellington, and they would have arrived on scene within seven minutes.”

A local business owner said the building is a write-off.

One witness told RNZ Pita House is engulfed with flames, and Cortina Place is shrouded by thick black smoke.

They say the street is currently blocked off by dozens of vehicles including fire engines, police cars and ambulances.

Another local told RNZ the flames and black billowing smoke could be seen from blocks away.

