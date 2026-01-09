Fruit fly response in Auckland continues

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

The Queensland fruit fly response continues in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill, with no further sign of the pest so far, says Biosecurity New Zealand commissioner north Mike Inglis. The response follows the identification of a single male fruit fly in the suburb on Tuesday.

“Today, we are erecting signage in the control areas where measures have been put in place to restrict the movement of fresh fruit and vegetables.

“Designated bins are also being placed in the area for the disposal of fruit and vegetables, which are then collected for examination by specialist staff in our mobile laboratory.

“The legal controls are an important precaution while we investigate whether there are any further fruit flies present,” says Mr Inglis.

The controlled area has 2 zones – Zone A is a 200-metre zone, including 262 properties. Zone B covers a 1,500-metre area, including 8,300 properties.

Zone A: No whole fresh fruit and vegetables, except for leafy vegetables and soil free root vegetables, can be moved outside Zone A. This applies to all produce, regardless of whether it was bought or grown.

Zone B: All fruit and vegetables grown within Zone B cannot be moved out of the controlled area.

A map of the controlled area, as well as a full description of the boundaries and rules in place is available on our website:

Queensland fruit fly detection in Mt Roskill, Auckland

Around 400 more traps are being installed in the area around where a single male fruit fly was identified on Tuesday.

“In the meantime, look out for our Biosecurity New Zealand officers who are out providing information and support to the community and businesses.”