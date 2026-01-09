Teen takes off only to land in Police hands

Source: New Zealand Police

A Police officer on route to a robbery job got more than he bargained for after a vehicle travelling in front of him took off, driving dangerously to evade the red and blue lights.

At about 5.50pm last night, the officer who was approaching the Bombay off-ramp, observed a blue hatchback take off and overtake a number of vehicles along the shoulder of the road.

Senior Sergeant Anton Maisey, Counties Manukau Police, says the unit called in the Police Eagle helicopter to assist in tracking the vehicle while he continued on to the other job.

“Eagle has then observed the vehicle exit at Pokeno where it has driven through the area at speed and into Tuakau.

“An attempt was made to spike the vehicle, before it eventually pulled over in Alexandra Redoubt Road.

“The driver has then got out of the vehicle carrying a black rubbish bag.”

Senior Sergeant Maisey says Police blocked the vehicle in and took the driver into custody without incident.

“The black rubbish bag was seized and found to be filled with cannabis.

“This find should put a sizeable dent into the local underground cannabis market.

“Offenders are making huge profits from the illegal drug trade, and any catch on this scale should send a warning to people buying or selling, that they will be held to account.”

A 16-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid Services and the vehcile impounded for six months.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

