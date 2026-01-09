Quick work by public and Police leads to Henderson arrest

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are thanking diligent retail staff who led Police to an alleged shoplifter smuggling stolen items in Henderson.

The 47-year-old woman is now facing charges of theft, obtains by deception, and possession of utensils for meth, following the incident on Thursday afternoon.

Sergeant Rachael England said Police were called to a sports store about 3pm after staff confronted a woman who was allegedly trying to conceal nearly $200 of baseball caps.

“The woman stormed off after abusing the staff, and attempted to enter more stores in the area, whose staff noticed her unusual behaviour and challenged her.

“At another store, she allegedly attempted to avoid detection by changing into an outfit from the shelves, and also repositioned barcodes on two items to make it appear they were much cheaper items. At the same time, the Henderson Beat Team was closing the net and tracked her to the store, where they monitored her movements and made the arrest as she attempted to leave.”

Sergeant England said several more unpaid items were allegedly found in the woman’s possession.

“The diligent store staff acted swiftly, and it’s thanks to them we were able to locate and detain a suspect. Members of the public also applauded Beat Team staff as they made the arrest, and it’s positive seeing people take a stand against this behaviour.

“Retail theft isn’t a victimless crime, and we want to thank the retailers who called us so promptly.”

The woman is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court on 14 January.

Anyone who sees shoplifting, or suspicious behaviour should call 111 if it’s happening now.

