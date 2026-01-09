Hotspots being checked after overnight scrub fire in Wellington

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Marika Khabazi

Firefighters will return this morning to the scene of a scrub fire that scorched a hill in Wellington overnight.

Crews were sent to Upper Hutt’s Wallaceville from eight different stations, some as far as Wellington City and Porirua, shortly after 11pm on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the blaze was difficult to tackle because of the rough terrain.

Firefighters left the scene at 3am, but rural crews will return about 8am to check for any remaining hotspots.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand