Specialist canyon teams join search for missing tramper

Specialist canyon teams are joining the search for a missing tramper in the Kahurangi National Park.

Graham Garnett, 66, failed to return from a hike on December 30.

Police Search and Rescue sergeant Jonny Evans said four specialist canyon teams were being flown into Motueka to assist.

“Search efforts [on Thursday] will focus on spurs and large water systems coming off the Wharepapa/Arthur Range,” he said.

A Defence Force NH90 helicopter was being used again.

Police are asking anyone who was in the Baton/Ellis River area from the afternoon of December 26 to get in touch, particularly anyone who was around Flanagan’s Hut.

Police thanked everyone who had been involved in trying to find Graham Garnett.

