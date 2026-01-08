Inquiry being considered into jetboat crash near Queenstown

Source: Radio New Zealand

Maritime New Zealand is considering a formal investigation after two people were injured in a jetboat crash in Otago.

Emergency services were called to Makarora, in the Queenstown-Lakes district, shortly before 3.30pm on Wednesday.

The injured pair were flown to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

A Maritime New Zealand spokesperson said the operator has been told not to use, alter or repair the boat until it has been inspected.

The operator has not been suspended and can still use other vessels.

Maritime New Zealand said it was still making initial inquiries with the operator and would decide on whether to start a formal investigation based on what it finds out.

