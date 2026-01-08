Search continues for missing tramper; Kahurangi National Park

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Sergeant Jonny Evans, Police Search and Rescue:

The search for missing tramper Graham Garnett, 66, is continuing today, with additional resources being used.

A New Zealand Defence Force NH90 helicopter is again being utilised, and four specialist canyon teams are being flown into Motueka to assist.

Search efforts today will focus on spurs and large water systems coming off the Wharepapa/Arthur Range.

Police thank everyone involved so far for their ongoing efforts to locate Graham.

This includes members of Land Search and Rescue, Department of Conservation, New Zealand Defence Force, Rescue Coordination Centre, and commercial helicopter operators.

Police still want to hear from anyone who was in the Baton/Ellis River area from the afternoon of 26 December, particularly anyone who was around Flanagan’s Hut.

Any sightings or information can be reported at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number P064981672.

