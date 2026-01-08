Person seriously injured in explosion at industrial business near Motueka

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

A person has been seriously injured following an explosion at an industrial property near Motueka.

Emergency services were called to the property shortly after 8am on Thursday.

St John sent one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle to the Little Sydney Street address.

A spokesperson says one person was taken to Nelson Hospital in a serious condition.

Fire and Emergency said there was no fire at the site.

