Police wrap up Christmas crack-down on drink-driving

Police are hopeful 2026 will see a reduction of harm on the roads, if a pre-Christmas road policing operation is anything to go by.

Christchurch Police wrapped up ‘Operation Hoho, Oh No’, with 14,169 breath tests, 32 excess breath alcohol readings, three impounds, and a fleeing driver.

Over a two-week period from 10 to 24 December, Christchurch Police’s Impairment Prevention Team – with help of other workgroups – ran 86 checkpoints across the Christchurch Metro Area, North Canterbury and Selwyn.

Senior Sergeant Mike Jones says the operation sends a clear message – “if you’re driving, expect to be stopped and breath tested”.

“The testing that we conducted over the period showed a significant reduction in excess breath alcohol on our roads compared to the rest 2025, which is a positive sign moving into the new year.

“Our sole focus is making sure people are fit to be on the roads – we want everyone to get to where they’re going this year.

“If you’ve been drinking before you get behind the wheel, expect to face the consequences.”

Senior Sergeant Jones says Police are just getting started.

“The public can expect to see more Police and more checkpoints this year.

“We’re asking people to make good decisions and not put their community in danger.

“Your decision-making changes every time you have another drink, so make your plans to get home in advance, and don’t risk changing your life, or someone else’s, forever,” he says.

