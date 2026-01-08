Person seriously hurt after being trapped under vehicle in Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

St John

A person has suffered serious injuries after getting trapped under a car in the Auckland suburb of Westmere.

Emergency services responded after a car ran over a pedestrian on Chester Avenue at about 11am on Thursday.

Police said the pedestrian, who became trapped, is no longer under the vehicle.

St John said they assessed one person at the scene who had been transported to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

