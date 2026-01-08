Gun pointed at man before assault, theft

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Police

A man has been left shaken after having a gun pointed at him, assaulted and his car stolen.

Detective Sergeant Pieter Serfontein said the aggravated robbery happened just past midnight – in the early hours of Boxing Day morning in the Whangārei suburb of Raumanga.

He said the man was confronted by two people who had a gun.

Supplied / Police

“The victim received minor injuries and was understandably shaken by the incident.”

The pair demanded his keys and took his car – a Volkswagon with distinctive mags.

Serfontein said anyone who saw anything on the night or has seen the car since should contact police.

The car – with a license plate RBZ53 – is a dark coloured hatchback.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand