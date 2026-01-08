Information sought following stolen vehicle

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing to the public for information on a vehicle following an aggravated robbery in Whangārei on Boxing Day.

At about 12.20am on 26 December, Police were notified of an incident at an address in Collingwood Street, Raumanga in which a firearm was presented.

Detective Sergeant Pieter Serfontein, Northland CIB, says two people presented a firearm towards the victim before assaulting him and taking the vehicle.

“The victim received minor injuries and was understandably shaken by the incident.

“We are now appealing to anyone who witnessed anything in the area at the time to please contact Police.

“Police would also like any information about any sightings of this vehicle on that day or since then.

“Anyone who has seen this vehicle or knows its whereabouts is asked to get in touch.”

Detective Sergeant Serfontein says the vehicle, registration RBZ53, is a dark coloured 2009 hatchback Volkswagon with distinctive mags and stickers.

Anyone that has information to assist Police can update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 251226/8912.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

