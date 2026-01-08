Queensland fruit fly could have ‘massive impact’ on fruit and vegetable crops

Source: Radio New Zealand

The discovery of a Queensland fruit fly in Auckland presents a huge threat to growers and exporters, a horticulture sector advocate says.

A biosecurity operation is underway after the pest, which damages fruit and vegetables, was identified in a surveillance trap in the suburb of Mount Roskill on Wednesday morning.

Horticulture chief executive Kate Scott said while the fly did not pose a health risk to humans, an outbreak would have a significant economic cost.

“The horticulture sector is naturally concerned about the impacts of a new pest being established here and the impact that could have on our ability to produce a wide range of fruit and vegetables.

“The Queensland fly likes to call more than 200 fruit and vegetables home. That could have a massive impact on the quality of our fruit and vegetable crops.”

She warned the country would not be able to export to key markets if the pest took hold here.

But she was confident in New Zealand’s track record of eradicating harmful fruit flies.

“We certainly support the ramping up of trapping and inspections and the movement control areas that are to be implemented.

“We’ve certainly seen last year and in other previous instances where a quick and immediate response is rolled out, that we have been able to successfully contain any threat.”

Biosecurity staff were expected to be on the ground in Mount Roskill over the coming days.

“As part of our response protocol over the next 72 hours, we will be ramping up trapping and inspection, with daily checks in a 200-metre zone from the original find and checks every three days in a second zone out to 1500m,” Biosecurity New Zealand’s Mike Inglis said.

“You may notice increased activity in the neighbourhood as we go about inspections and trapping. Our field officers may ask to look at fruit trees on your property. They will always show you a form of official identification and will only enter your property with your permission.”

Instructions about restrictions in the affected area were expected to be made clear on Thursday.

In the meantime, Biosecurity asked Mount Roskill residents not to take whole fresh fruit and vegetables out of their property.

