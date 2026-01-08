Arrests after $4 million drug seizure in Wairarapa

Source: New Zealand Police

Wairarapa Police have seized more than $4 million of the stupefying drug Fantasy following a tip off from the public.

On Monday night, Police located and seized 820 litres of gamma butyrolactone (GBL) from a storage container after being alerted by members of the public of suspicious behaviour at a storage facility in Featherston.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $4.1 million and enough quantity for over 500,000 individual doses.

Police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old woman from Tawa and a 39-year-old man from Porirua with possession of GBL for supply. They have been remanded in custody to reappear in the Porirua District Court on 13 January.

Inspector Paul Hamlyn, relieving Wairarapa Area Commander says just after 11pm on Monday night Police arrived at the scene and immediately noticed a strong chemical smell near the storage container.

“Police conducted an initial scene examination with the assistance of Fire and Emergency New Zealand. Clandestine Lab specialists from Auckland and PHF Science undertook further examinations and confirmed the presence of GBL inside the container.”

“The seizure of such a large quantity of GBL will result in a significant dent in the GBL illicit drug market across the Wellington District and most likely further afield and prevent significant harm in the community.”

Investigations are continuing and anyone wishing to provide information in relation to this incident can do so online at 105.police.govt.nz clicking ‘update report’, or by calling 105 and reference the file number 260106/2181.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

