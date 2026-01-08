Fruit fly investigation continues in Auckland – controls on produce movement now in place

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Legal controls on the movement of fruits and vegetables are now in place in Mt Roskill, says Biosecurity New Zealand commissioner north, Mike Inglis.

The restrictions follow the detection of a single male Queensland fruit fly in a surveillance trap in the area.

The pest was found in one of Biosecurity New Zealand’s national surveillance traps which are placed in fruit trees in residential backyards. To date, no other flies have been found in surveillance traps.

“Biosecurity New Zealand staff are busy in the area today, laying more traps and sharing information with local households and the community. Around 400 additional traps are being placed within a 1,500-metre area of the original find.

“We know what it takes to get rid of fruit flies and getting everyone involved is essential to finding and eradicating these pests” says Mr Inglis.

“We’ve always had a lot of support from local communities on our biosecurity responses because people understand what is at stake.

“There have been 14 previous fruit fly incursions in New Zealand, all of which we have successfully stamped out. This experience has enabled us to use strong and detailed operational plans to guide our work.”

Rules are now in place which prohibit the movement of fruit and vegetables out of a specified controlled area where the fruit fly was found.

The controlled area has 2 zones – A and B. Zone A is a 200-metre zone, including 262 properties. Zone B covers a 1,500-metre area, including 8,300 properties.

Zone A

No whole fresh fruit and vegetables, except for leafy vegetables and soil free root vegetables, can be moved outside Zone A. This applies to all produce, regardless of whether it was bought or grown.

Zone B

All fruit and vegetables grown within Zone B cannot be moved out of the controlled area.

A map of the controlled area, as well as a full description of the boundaries and rules in place is available on our website:

Queensland fruit fly detection in Mt Roskill, Auckland

“Legal controls are a critical precaution while we investigate whether further flies are present in the area. Should there be more out there, this will help prevent their spread,” Mr Inglis says.

If it established here, the Queensland fruit fly could have serious consequences for New Zealand’s horticultural industry. It can damage a wide range of fruit and vegetables and could lead to restrictions affecting our horticultural exports.

Biosecurity New Zealand is working closely with Government Industry Agreement partners to minimise the risk to New Zealand growers and exporters.

“We recognise that for people living in and around the controlled area, these restrictions can be inconvenient. But they’re important, because following these directions protects our horticultural industries, home gardens, and our New Zealand way of life,” says Mr Inglis.

“It is likely the restrictions will be in place for at least the next 4 weeks.”

Signs will be put in place notifying people of the restrictions and marking the controlled area boundaries.

To report suspected finds of fruit fly, call MPI’s pest and disease hotline on 0800 809 966.

Note that Biosecurity New Zealand will provide a further media update tomorrow (Friday 9 January 2026).

Controlled Area Notice (CAN) map [PDF, 6.5 MB]