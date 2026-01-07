Update 3: Body found in search for missing tramper Connor Purvis

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Otago Coastal Search and Rescue Coordinator Sergeant Matt Sheat:

Teams searching for missing man Connor Purvis have located a body high on the southern side of Mount Huxley about 9am this morning.

While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be the missing 20-year-old who intended to climb Mount Huxley late last month.

This was hard work, in a remote, rugged and high-risk environment.

Police would like to thank all those who assisted in the search efforts, including multiple local volunteers and search teams such as the Omarama volunteer fire brigade, also members of the public who reported information to help us understand our search area.

It’s been a long, tough week for all involved. This has been a true team effort and the good people of Omarama and Mackenzie have been providing incredible support to the search teams.

In particular we extend our thanks to the following agencies:

Oamarama Land Search and Rescue

Oamaru Land Search and Rescue

Wanaka Land Search and Rescue

Dunedin Land Search and Rescue

Mackenzie Land Search and Rescue

Otago Amateur Radio Emergency Communications

Oamaru Amateur Radio Emergency Communications

Mt Cook Department of Conservation Alpine Cliff Rescue Team

Queenstown Alpine Cliff Rescue

Wanaka Swiftwater, Canyon Search and Rescue Team

Heliventures (Oamaru)

Helicopter Line (Mt Cook)

Police are grateful to Connor’s friends and family for their input and assistance with the search. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to them during this difficult time.

