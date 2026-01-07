Two-vehicle crash in Dairy Flat puts one in hospital

Source: Radio New Zealand

One person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Auckland’s Dairy Flat.

Emergency services are at the scene on the rural Pine Valley Road.

St John said it was notified of the crash just before 1pm.

One patient has been transported to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

Police said Pine Valley Road would be closed while they worked at the scene.

