Unexplained death: Group may have used pool at Devonport address

By
MIL OSI
-
0
4

Source: Radio New Zealand

The unexplained death was reported on Kerr St in Devonport on January 1. NZ Police / SUPPLIED

Police are urging a group who may have been at the address of an unexplained death in the Auckland suburb of Devonport to come forward.

Officers were called to 9 Kerr Street about 11pm on New Year’s Day.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said police believe a group – including an adult and at least two children – may have visited the address earlier in the day, and used the pool.

“We do not believe these people were present at the address at the time of the death, however we are asking that they come forward to enable Police to confirm their movements and any observations they may have made.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleWarrant to arrest: William Nelson-Bell
Next articleFruit fly found in Auckland suburb; restrictions in place

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR